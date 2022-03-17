Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pop Culture Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pop Culture Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPOP opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

