Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

