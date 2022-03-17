Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

