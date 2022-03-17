Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POST. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.
POST opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Post by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
