Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POST. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Post alerts:

POST opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Post by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.