Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 73.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

