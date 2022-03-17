Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.
PRLD opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $60.39.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
