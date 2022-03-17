Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after buying an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.