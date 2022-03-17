Primero Mining (TSE:P) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P – Get Rating) (NYSE:PPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.31. Primero Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1,270,083 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31.
Primero Mining Company Profile (TSE:P)
