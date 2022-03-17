Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Purchases $10,552.40 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,552.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clinton Tyler Stafford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,786 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Primis Financial by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

