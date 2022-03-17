Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PFHD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.66. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,751. Professional has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $290.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of -0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Professional will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PFHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Professional by 12,270.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

