Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Shares Up 2.2%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.17. 8,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 28,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29.
