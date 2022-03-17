ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 970,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,424,340 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $14.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,882 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,490,000 after buying an additional 2,192,373 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 1,745,697 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 663,607 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

