ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $146.45

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.45, but opened at $134.88. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $137.36, with a volume of 13,048 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.