ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 335,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,999,453 shares.The stock last traded at $63.68 and had previously closed at $62.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.