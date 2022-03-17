Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,400,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 8,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,628. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

