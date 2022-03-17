Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 817,847 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £11.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.04.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

