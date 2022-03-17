Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 817,847 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £11.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.04.
Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)
Further Reading
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.