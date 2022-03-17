Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

