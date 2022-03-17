Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.00%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

