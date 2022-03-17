Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

