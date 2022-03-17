Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reduced by Analyst

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,551 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

