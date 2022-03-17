Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Issued By Truist Financial

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.50.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $267.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.26. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $130,083,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $54,979,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $54,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,205,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

