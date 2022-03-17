Quant Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $115.46 or 0.00281891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $38.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004137 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.31 or 0.01243451 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003161 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

