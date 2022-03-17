Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.61

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.61 and last traded at $125.32, with a volume of 19641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.84.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

