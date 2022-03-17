Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.16. 1,378,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

