Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
QH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
NASDAQ QH traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,054. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.25.
Quhuo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
