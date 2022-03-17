RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 695,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 884,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,999. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $652.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.