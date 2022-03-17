RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
RADA opened at $13.50 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
