RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

RADA opened at $13.50 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

