Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $437.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day moving average of $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

