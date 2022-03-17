Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rallybio by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

