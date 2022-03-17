Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rambus stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 89,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Rambus has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 184.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,073 shares of company stock worth $2,076,932. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rambus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,081.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 277,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

