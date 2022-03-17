Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.
Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 25,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
