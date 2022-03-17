Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 25,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

