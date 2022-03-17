Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

