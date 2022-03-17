Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
