Raymond James Trims K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Target Price to C$47.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

KBL stock traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 332,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$321.60 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.34. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$29.69 and a 12 month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

