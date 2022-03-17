Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $11,412.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.