Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.96

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 136044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.29. The firm has a market cap of C$411.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

