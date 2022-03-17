Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($79.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($97.27) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

