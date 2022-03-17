Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($79.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($97.27) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

