Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

EFX opened at $233.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

