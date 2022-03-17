Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $700.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.01 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $663.45 and its 200 day moving average is $646.95.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

