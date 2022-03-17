Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.10 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

