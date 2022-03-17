Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $879,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

