Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

