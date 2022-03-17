Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 286 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

