Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.96

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 132855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

