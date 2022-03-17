Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REMYY. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.15.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.