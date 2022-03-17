RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RCAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857. RenovaCare has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
RenovaCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
