RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RCAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857. RenovaCare has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which consists of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

