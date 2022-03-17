Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $935.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

In other news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

