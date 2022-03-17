Reviewing CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) & I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CURE Pharmaceutical and I-Mab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A I-Mab 0 0 6 0 3.00

I-Mab has a consensus target price of $94.80, indicating a potential upside of 450.82%. Given I-Mab’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than CURE Pharmaceutical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and I-Mab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURE Pharmaceutical $2.05 million 9.24 -$30.62 million ($0.48) -0.53 I-Mab $236.42 million 5.82 $72.17 million N/A N/A

I-Mab has higher revenue and earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURE Pharmaceutical -406.75% -135.40% -61.95% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Summary

I-Mab beats CURE Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURE Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments. The Cure Operations segment include development and manufacture of pharmaceutical and wellness products. The Sera Labs Operations segment comprises selling of wellness products through direct to consumer and wholesale channels. The company was founded by Robert Steven Davidson on May 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme patients with lymphopenia; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development stage comprises TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; and PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

