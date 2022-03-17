Reviewing Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Fuse Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 1 3 3 0 2.29 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus price target of $142.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 31.77% 27.58% 11.65% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Fuse Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico $937.87 million 7.38 $298.09 million $5.66 23.87 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Fuse Science (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

