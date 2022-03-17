Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($80.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.32) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,418 ($70.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £87.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,545.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,085.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.20), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($350.98).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

