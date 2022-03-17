Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $72.72 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.