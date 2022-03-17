Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.
RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of RBA opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.
In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
