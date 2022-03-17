Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.